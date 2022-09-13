Bossip Video

On Monday, September 12, the biggest stars in television made their way to Los Angeles for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, featured some hilarious and heartfelt moments, including repeat winners and some stars taking home their very first Emmy.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, following Jackée Harry’s win for “227” back in 1987.

The show’s creator, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson, was also recognized for her contributions, taking home her very first Emmy for Writing for a Comedy Series. Unfortunately for Brunson, a bit by presenters Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel infringed on her acceptance speech, leading to a ton of online backlash for taking away from her big moment.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was playing dead onstage when Quinta accepted her trophy, and he didn’t move during her speech, laying on the floor and playing dead the entire time despite Brunson prompting him to stand up. This came after Arnett dragged the late night host on and off the stage as they both pretended Kimmel had gotten too drunk to present after his show lost to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

While the internet was certainly mad about the bit and all of Brunson’s photos including a lifeless Kimmel on the floor, she didn’t seem to bothered–at least for now.

“I don’t know. I don’t really… I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know,” she told reporters in the Emmys press room afterwards. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.” Brunson continued, “I know him. Honestly, it was kind of… Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott, and one of the first people… He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC.” “I don’t know. Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him,” Quinta said. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae also made history, becoming the first Asian actor to ever win Lead Actor in a Drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy. Euphoria star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama, also making her the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

It was definitely a night to be remembered. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Directed by Bill Hader

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — Directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Directed by MJ Delaney (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Directed by Jason Bateman

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Directed by Ben Stiller

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk (WINNER)

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Mark Mylod

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Cathy Yan

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson (WINNER)

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by (WINNER)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Written by

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout • I’m In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog — Directed by Hiro Murai

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White (WINNER)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) (WINNER)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) (WINNER)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) (WINNER)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)