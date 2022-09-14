Bossip Video

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America.

“Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.” “As serious and as loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office,” he continued, “there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

I meeeeean, I personally think “divisiveness” is kind of a weightless platitude because America has always been divided a dozen different ways and has certainly always been divided between people who want to see a new, white supremacy-less America and, well, MAGA types. Still, Curry is absolutely right about the threat Trump poses from the Oval office. He did, after all, throw a whole temper tantrum after losing his bid for reelection and he used his power to start an election fraud propaganda campaign that led to the Caucasi-D-Day riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyway, Curry talked a little more to Rolling Stone about speaking out about political issues .

“You’re growing and evolving on the same page as these national, politicized conversations, but it doesn’t have to be sides,” he said. “What I try to do is be real, but also activate conversation that is sometimes uncomfortable.

“The current events of the Trump era, I don’t wake up and say, ‘I wanna go at that conversation,’” Curry continued. “Some of this stuff falls on your doorstep and people want a perspective or comment, and sometimes you cough that up unsolicited.”

But Curry didn’t only have criticism for Trump. The 34-year-old also had left-over smoke for the Biden administration, which he said welched on its commitment to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from imprisonment in Russia.

When Griner was in pretrial detention, Curry said he reached out to his contacts in the Biden administration, and he said they rejected his extended olive branch amid Russian prison-swap negotiations. “They were telling us, ‘Don’t say anything,'” Curry said.

Welp, that’s why we all have to keep speaking about and keep our feet on America’s neck. Kudos to Seph Curry for continuing to speak up when a lot of people would rather have him just shut up and dribble.

Curry’s words come amid Brittney Griner’s lawyer telling PEOPLE that she’s “stressed” as she waits for news on her appeal process or a possible prisoner exchange after she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

With no new updates on her next possible steps, “Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future,” her lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, says. Blagovolina had previously told PEOPLE that they don’t know if the appeal will be successful — and historically, appeals have not done much to change Russian prison sentences — but said that they have to try. “We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and appeal is one of these opportunities,” she said.

SMH, free Brittney.