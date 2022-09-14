Bossip Video

R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away at age 51, according to a statement from his family on Tuesday.

The beloved R&B figure died at his home in Los Angeles, as announced by his loved ones on Tuesday, September 13. A cause of death was not revealed.

The Gary, Indiana native rose to fame with the hit song “You,” which was featured on his 1996 self-titled debut album. When Powell released the song as a single in 1999, “You” debuted at No.14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10, making it to No.2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

He is also the older brother of R&B singers Trina and Tamara Powell. Tamara is the one who announced the somber news, taking to Instagram late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning to issue a statement from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” the statement began. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” it continued. “The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.” The statement was signed, “The Powell Family.”

Rest In Peace, Jesse Powell.