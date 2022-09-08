Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96, Clotted Cream Critics Are Already Bigotly Blaming Meghan Markle

The Royal Family has announced the death of the Queen and as you can imagine British bigots with exactly five brown-stained teeth are somehow blaming the Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history who had a 70-year reign died peacefully at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland after it was previously announced that she was under medical supervision.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read a Palace Statement officially calling Prince Charles the new King.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles later shared in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Prior to the Queen’s passing, members of the Royal Family were instructed to come to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side and BBC News confirmed that Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince William were on hand. It was also noted that Prince Harry was traveling to Balmoral alone without Meghan Markle.

The news came after an initial statement from the Sussexes’s spokesperson caused confusion by stating that the couple was traveling to Scotland to be with the Queen. A source clarified later that the Prince went by himself.

Mind you Prince Harry traveled alone JUST like his big brother Prince William whose wife Kate Middleton was also not on hand because she was taking care of her and William’s three children.

Despite BOTH women being absent, however, some bangers and mash musties went berserk over the news of Markle’s absence.

Not only that, but tweets have surfaced from people [and Lavern Spicer] believing that the “stress” and “torture” she put on the Monarch played a role in the 96-year-old Queen’s demise.

Once again, clotted cream critics are resorting to fictitious allegations about Meghan Markle in their mushy minds and it’s qWHITE obvious why.

And yes, Meghan Markle-obsessed Piers Morgan knows you think he’s next in line to drag the Duchess for the Queen’s death, and he’s already responded.

The Express reports that Australian broadcaster Jarrod Walsh [tweeted and deleted] to the host; “Assuming @piersmorgan is already drafting his article blaming Meghan Markle for the Queen’s ill health?” prompting Piers to angrily respond;

“Hi Jarrod. Please f**k off.”

That’s all he’s said about Meghan—for now, give him time.

In the midst of all this, we can report that there are still some people with a lick of sense.

What do you think about people exposing their racism towards Meghan Markle (as usual), this time in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing?