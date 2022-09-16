It’s Givin’ Boss Bish: Latto Dominates Her First Fashion Week With Opulent Ensembles, Chronicles Custom Looks On TikTok

Seen on the New York Fashion Week scene…

Clayton County’s own Queen of the South made her Fashion Week debut and she’s yet to disappoint.

Latto, 23, has been chronicling her first time attending the annual style celebration via her Twitter and TikTok where she’s been excitedly telling fans ALL about what’s going down.

Let’s take a look at Latto’s opulent rookie Fashion Week looks.

Latto’s Fashion Week TikTok Chronicles

On Latto’s TikTok she shared behind-the-scenes clips of her preparing for the big week.

Before embarking on her first Fashion Week adventure Latto shared that she was exhausted but pushed through in a Fe Noel dress ahead of attending the designer’s fashion show.

That same day she attended Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons party where she rubbed shoulders with Nico Annan.

In another TikTok, she shared that was styled by Tommy Hilfiger himself before attending his show. The rapper’s hair was also styled in intricate pigtails.

Later, Latto cozied up to Lori Harvey after personally styling herself in a Nina Ricci look.

Latto also recapped her time at the” Vogue World: New York Fashion Show & Street Fair” where she wore vintage Valentino.

The “Sunshine” rapper sat amongst fellow fashionable celebs including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the celebration of Vogue magazine’s 130th anniversary.

She also sat beside Doja Cat…

who she called the “coolest b*** on the planet.”

Later, Latto was pretty in pink at The Vogue World: New York After Party Hosted by Coach.

She was styled in Michael Chamberlain and her hair was cotton candy pink.

Are you feeling Big Latto’s Fashion Week get-ups?