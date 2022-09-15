Bossip Video

After voicing his frustration on IG and even posting videos with the Gap team, Kanye West has officially moved to terminate their partnership.

As previously reported the rapper revealed to Bloomberg that he was done with partnerships and would be focusing on bringing his ideas to reality by himself. As many were quick to point out, his Adidas partnership doesn’t end until 2025 and his Gap partnership was scheduled to last until 2030. Most recently, Kanye gave an inside look into one of his most recent meetings with Gap and it seemed as though the brand was confused about its role in the partnership.

Kanye West Legally Notifies Gap That He’s Terminating Their Partnership

In the video, Kanye asked several questions and after apparently not getting adequate answers, he accused the brand of contract violations.

His lawyer Nicholas Gravante has since confirmed that on Thursday he sent the company a termination letter. In the letter, Gravante alleges that Gap didn’t deliver on promises to release certain styles and open Yeezy Gap stores, leaving them with “no choice but to terminate their collaboration.”

He added that the rapper plans to open retail stores of his own amid rumors of Kanye giving Gap 30 days to fix the issues he presented.

“Yeezy notified Gap of its concerns in August and gave the company a contractually-designated 30 days to cure its breaches,” Gravante told CNBC. He said Gap took no action on the concerns. Gravante said Gap’s noncompliance with the agreement has been costly and that “Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Kanye West dropped BY CNBC’s Closing Bell and explained his decision to leave Gap and while he basically class the GAP board broke you can see the stock drop on the screen in real-time. Kanye basically points to being ignored as the main reason for the partnership deteriorating. You can hear his view on the situation below.