Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family once again.

The Gossip Girl alum is pregnant, expecting her fourth child with her husband. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Lively announced the news when she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, posing in a sequined mini dress with her baby bump on full display.

Ryan Reynolds announced he was taking a break from acting last year, a big reason for which being his desire to spend time with his kids. Back in December, he opened up about just how important it is for him to spend that quality time with his daughters.

While speaking to LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel about his “sabbatical,” Reynolds said, “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.”

Reynolds later added that he simply wants to “live life like a normal human,” saying, “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

The Deadpool star went on to explain that his “lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older.”

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule,” he explained. “I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad/ I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up…It is a juggling act.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively started dating in 2010 before getting married in 2012. Now, a decade later, they’re preparing to be a family of 6. Congrats!