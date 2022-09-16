Bubbling Black Actress Danielle Moné Truitt Covers MALVIE NOIR’s September Issue In Extravagant Fashion

A screen sizzler is covering a French magazine in extravagant all-Black fashion.

Danielle Moné Truitt who BOSSIP previously featured as one of our 2022 Bubbling Black Actresses is covering MALVIE NOIR’s September issue. The stunner who stars as Sergeant Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime is wowing in shots taken by famed photographer Keith Major.

In her cover story, the actress who was gorgeously gussied up an all-Black team dished on bringing Sergeant Bell to life.

“It’s an honor and it’s fun!” said Truitt. “Each season I learn more about her and have a deeper connection to her. I love storytelling and helping to create a character that people can relate to and be inspired by.”

She also shared that fans will see Bell go through major life changes in this season of Law & Order but remain resilient.

“I am hoping this will be a season where audiences will get to some more of who Ayanna really is,” said Truitt. “What drives her. What the true weight of her responsibilities are as a mom, and Sergeant. She will go through a divorce this season and anyone who knows anything about divorce knows it’s one of the most traumatic experiences for someone to go through. Bell is a woman of true grit. You will see her challenged but you will also see her winning!”



Wardrobe @marcusgblassingame

Photography @keithmajor

Makeup @shaunthomasgibson

Hair: @__slaygod

PR: @katwalkmedia

Dress: @Edwingdangelo

Proceeds from sales of MALVE NOIR’s September issue will be donated to local Black-led organizations tackling racial injustice.

You can see more Danielle Moné Truitt when Law & Order: Organized Crime returns Thursday, September 22 in a historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover.

Viewers will see all three shows join forces to solve one crime.

Tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC and 10 p.m. thereafter.