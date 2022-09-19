Bossip Video

The Little Mermaid is coming back to the big screen and there are a LOT of #FFFFFF people who are not happy about the latest melanated iteration of the Disney princess. This story is solely meant to anger those people and spread awareness about another Black legend. Enjoy!

As most of you know, Halle Bailey has been cast as the new “Ariel” in the upcoming live-action version of the 90s classic, and white people are losing their mayo-loving minds. We’ve seen this metaphorical movie a multitude of times over the years and twice in 2022 with actor Steve Toussaint who plays “The Sea Snake” Corlys Velaryon in the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and Ismael Cruz Cordova of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power as counterintuitive as it sounds, white folks only want Black people to exist in real life and sometimes not even then.

When all the smoke from the caucasian ears clears, they might just realize that the OG Ariel was designed and sketched by a Black man named Dan Haskett.

Mr. Haskett also designed “Belle” for Beauty and the Beast, early drafts of the character that would become Ursula, as well as characters for The Simpson’s, Looney Toons, Sesame Street, and many more. The bottom line is that Dan Haskett is a G and will be respected.

Earlier this year, a Black YouTuber named Toonrific Tariq had the privilege of interviewing the legendary artist and he shared a lot of jewels that you need to hear whether you’re an animator, artist, or work at the bank.

Check that out below.

We don’t expect the angry white trolls to stop being angry white trolls but the racist backlash presented an opportunity to showcase some more beautiful Black history that many people probably never knew.

We’ll be in theaters for The Little Mermaid on May 26, 2023, will you?