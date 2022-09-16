WasThatWhitneyHouston? The Best (And Funniest) Reactions To Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Trailer

Will you be watching?

Beyoncé’s internet is still buzzing over the long-awaited teaser of Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ reboot starring Halle Bailey who stunned with her performance of beloved classic ‘Part Of Your World.’

As expected, squalor-dwelling trolls flooded the internet with racist comments and memes about Halle Bailey and her internet-shattering trailer that soared to over 104 million global views.

Dawg they mad as hell about this Mermaid movie I’m crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/HSbEcIUZff — Big Momma (@LilWhoady_) September 16, 2022

According to Variety, the trailer outperformed all recent Disney live-action films including “Cruella” (68 million views), “Beauty and the Beast” (94 million views), “Aladdin” (74 million views), and “Maleficent 2” (62 million views).

In viral clips, young Black girls can be seen marveling at Halle Bailey’s ‘Ariel’ who represents another major step in the right direction for diversity in whitewashed Hollywood.

“Representation matters.” Black parents on social media are sharing heartwarming videos of their children seeing a Black actress as ‘The Little Mermaid’ for the first time 👇 pic.twitter.com/D1vT7dB7HJ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 12, 2022

When asked about memorable moments from the film, Bailey opened up about filming the iconic “Part of Your World” sequence from the teaser.

“That three days of filming ‘Part of Your World.’ I mean that sequence was the most beautiful experience of my life, really,” she said during the D23 Expo. “Feeling all of the feelings that she feels — her passion, her discomfort, everything that she was experiencing. It was so exciting to play those emotions and aving Rob direct me and be such a moving force in this film. It was really an honor. Just getting to sing a song I really loved as a child was really exciting.”

Naturally, Twitter exploded with praise, excitement, and viral memes inspired by a little girl’s hilarious reaction to the trailer.

Okay hold up- THIS might actually be the funniest reaction to #TheLittleMermaid trailer😭😂 pic.twitter.com/0eLvd6mrF7 — Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) September 13, 2022

What’s your fave reaction to the now viral teaser trailer? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to the teaser on the flip.