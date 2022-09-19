Bossip Video

Another day, another viral video that puts shameless anti-Black racism on full display.

Social media is eating Georgia’s Hiram Bar and Grill alive but they certainly won’t be eating there after a viral video showed some vile white folks harassing a Black woman for daring to patronize “their” establishment. More about the foreboding quotation marks in a moment.

We’re not sure what the woman’s name is but she hit “record” on her cell phone in the midst of a heated exchange with a white employee and some white patrons at the bar who were clearly ready for her to depart. Honestly, they seem like the type of folks who sorely miss the Jim Crow era. The aggrieved accused the white waitress of throwing a to-go box at her and snapped back at a man who suggested that she was soon to be arrested.

Another man incredulously asked her, “What are you doing in a white place like this?” He then goes on to say, “I am racist. I don’t care.”

Don’t believe us? Just watch.

Reactions are pouring in over Twitter but also on review pages where people are hate-bombing the comments and ratings like these Anglo-Saxons probably want to bomb Black churches.

Someone should investigate any abuse of PPP funds that this place might have received. It’d be a shame if the owners were to suffer a business-ending audit…