Rajon Rondo has reached a settlement over a 2020 parking lot altercation.

Rajon Rondo has been on the receiving end of a lawsuit for an altercation that went down during the summer of 2020. In July of 2020 the basketball player and his girlfriend designer, Latoia Fitzgerald were involved in a confrontation with a woman namedToktam Jorshari in a public parking deck.

The confrontation reportedly started over a parking spot dispute when the woman allegedly parked too close to Rondo’s Rolls Royce. Eventually, things escalated and Rondo nudged the woman with an elbow because he said he wanted to “stop” the escalating confrontation. Soon after Rondo’s girlfriend punched Jorshari. The incident was caught on camera and Jorshari alleged that she was injured when she was struck in the face and head.

In the aftermath of the altercation, Rajon Rondo was hit with a $1M lawsuit and the woman’s lawyers pointed out that because of his strength and height, he was at fault.

“No man should ever put their hands on a woman,” Jorshari’s attorneys said in December 2020, when the lawsuit was filed. “Especially an NBA basketball player with superior height and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

According to TMZ, the issue can now be put to rest as Rajon Rondo has settled the lawsuit. A small altercation ended up being a costly and time-consuming ordeal but luckily it’s over for the NBA veteran.