Must be BBL on the brain…

Earlier this year, rapper Erica Banks got herself a BBL, admitting she underwent the popular booty-snatching, waist-shrinking surgery because she “hated going to the gym.” Now, she’s turning on every girl who doesn’t have the same body she purchased, saying she can’t go clubbing with women who aren’t up to her thick beauty standards.

On Tuesday, @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded a screen recording taken of a post Banks made on her Close Friends Instagram Story, where she ranted about her requirements for her friends to look a certain way if they want to go out with her.

“A certain type of look, if she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come,” the “Buss It” rapper said about going out with her crew. “Because the look of everything is so important to me. If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope! [laughs].” She continued by defending herself from criticism in advance: “It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating, I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on.” Banks went on to say that it’s fine for girls who don’t meet her beauty standards “to come to the cookout [or] the listening party,” but when it comes to the club, she feels as though “b****es gotta look a certain way.”