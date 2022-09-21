Bossip Video

In the days since the murder of Philly rapper PnB Rock, the LAPD is apparently beginning to believe that he wasn’t targeted at random.

PnB Rock was murdered inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles last week and since then, the Los Angeles Police Department has been searching for answers and a motive. While LAPD investigates, the hip-hop community is mourning the loss of yet another rapper who escaped the dangers of the community he grew up in only to be murdered in cold blood somewhere else.

Now according to TMZ, the LAPD’s beginning to think there may have been something more sinister at play other than a random robbery.

LAPD Looking Into PnB Rock’s Past Beef & Lyrics

Since his passing, social media users have blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting the couple’s location despite him allegedly posting their location first. Investigators now reportedly think that she may have had nothing to do with his killing and instead are turning to the rapper’s lyrics. They’re also reportedly looking into the rapper’s time living in Atlanta and Philly to connect dots about any possible beefs he may have had.

Sources told TMZ that the rapper may have been executed by a foe considering that he was shot multiple times after already being robbed of his jewelry.

LAPD sources tell us the case is moving in several concurrent directions — and one involves detectives digging into the late rapper’s personal life … especially when it comes to who he rubbed elbows with — or possibly butted heads with — resulting in would-be beefs.