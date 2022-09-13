Bossip Video

Celebrities react to the passing of Philly rapper PnB Rock after he was tragically murdered on Monday.

Yesterday PnB Rock was tragically gunned down in Los Angeles while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. PnB was reportedly targeted in the armed robbery for his jewelry which was taken off him after he was shot in the chest. LAPD announced that he passed away at 1:59 p.m. and his death sent shockwaves and grief throughout the Hip-Hop community.

Celebrities React To The Tragic Passing Of PnB Rock

While social media detectives spent the day going back and forth arguing if an Instagram post by the rapper’s partner led to the robbery, his friends shared their condolences. Additionally, a recent interview featuring DJ Akademiks and PnB Rock has resurfaced and it shows the late star revealing the previous issues he’s encountered in L.A. while spending time with his family.

PnB was reportedly In Los Angeles to attend the wedding of his friend and fellow rapper Tee Grizzley.

When the condolences started to roll out, Tee Grizzley shared pictures with PnB Rock from his wedding that was only 24 hours prior to his murder. He dubbed Rock a “real friend” and pledged to “never forget him.”

You can see more celeb reactions to the unfortunate passing of PnB Rock below.