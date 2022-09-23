Bossip Video

Will you be watching?

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

“…it’s the fastest script I’ve ever written,” said M. Night Shyamalan about his latest thriller in an interview with THR. “Signs was the fastest script that I wrote before this. I don’t know if that’s to do with the engine, the movement of it, but we’ll see. I’ve enjoyed it so much, and it’s very emotional.”

‘Knock at the Cabin’ stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

“I was really taken by what Denis [Villeneuve] and Dave [Bautista] did in that scene in Blade Runner [2049],” said Shylamalan when asked why he casted Dave Bautista in an interview with THR. “He was still in a way that was powerful… there’s a type of stillness where you’re not doing nothing; you’re doing everything and you’re still. Every cell in your body will do what it’s supposed to do if you’re thinking something correctly. And Dave was embodying all of this philosophy in that scene … I didn’t know who he was at that time, and he stuck in my head. So when this script came, I was like, ‘There seems to be one guy who can play this giant human being and do the stillness.’ So I asked Dave.”

‘Knock At The Cabin’ opens in theaters February 3, 2023.