Yung Miami is living her best life real bad and pushing a brand new whip courtesy of Diddy while doing it.

On Friday, Miami shared a series of photos of her new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV parked on Rodeo Drive with a red bow on the hood. She posed unbothered and happily in the back seat of the $200,000 car while sipping champagne. In the caption Miami wrote, “Thank you Papi 🤍❄️🚙💨.”

Of course we all know who “Papi” is and sure enough Diddy confirmed it was him by reposted her on his Instagram Story and soundtracked it with City Girls’ single “Good Love.”

Diddy has been showering Miami with lots of love lately starting with enlisting Benny the Jeweler to craft the City Girls rapper an iced out baguette chain. Benny showed off the chain on his Instagram, which Miami reposted on her story.

“Love pendant with a big baguette chain!! @Yungmiami gift from @Diddy,” Benny wrote.

Then a few days ago Diddy showed up to support Miami when she and JT opened for Jack Harlow in L.A. He had audience members hold up a sign that read, “Go Shawty Wop.” If you remember Miami previously held up a sign that said “Go Papi” when Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.

She faced a lot of criticism and backlash for supporting him in that way but eventually took to social media and responding by saying, “Support who supports you! Never give a fuck what people say. GO PAPI!”

A lot of fans took Twitter these past couple of days to show support for Miami and Diddy’s love affair. One user wrote, “Praying & Manifesting a life like Caresha’s @YungMiami305.”

Not everyone is happy for Caresha though. The father of her daughter, Southside coincidentally had some slick things to say about Maybach cars and trucks.

However, Southside’s jealous ways isn’t stopping anything going on between Miami and Diddy. Back in June, Diddy confirmed he was dating Miami on the first episode of the rapper’s REVOLT show Caresha Please.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times,” he said, while praising Miami. “You’re like one of the realest people I ever met. You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend.”

Miami recently spoke with POPSUGAR and opened up about her relationship with Diddy.

“People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f*ck we got goin’ on,” said the 28-year-old rapper. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

Not only is Diddy blowing multiple bags on Caresha but he’s also helping to elevate her brand and business. “Caresha Please” has been nominated for Best Hip Hop Platform at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards and all her episodes hit well over a million views.

She’s also present at Diddy’s annual Revolt Summit taking place this weekend in Atlanta, GA. Miami has a pop up shop with “Real bad” merch & more.

In her latest episode of “Caresha Please” Miami sat down with Latto and brought all the smoke. Check out the interview below.