Two rappers known for publicly flirting [and even kissing] had a cheeky chat on the Caresha, Please podcast.

While on the promo run for her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped by Yung Miami’s Revolt TV podcast Caresha, Please and the convo was one to watch.

The duo discussed a number of things including how rabid fans can start drama between artists. Often times the fans’ actions can accidentally create beef between rappers, female ones in particular, or they can amplify existing issues.

According to Yung Miami, she doesn’t pick sides.

“I feel like, when you know one person got beef with another person, you wanna be loyal,” said Yung Miami on her Caresha, Please podcast. “You wanna not really get into what they got going on because it’s like, if JT doesn’t f*ck with somebody, I don’t f*ck with you. If y’all got what y’all got goin’ on, it’s okay for me to like both of y’all,” said Miami. “I feel like, this generation of girls, like, it’s kinda reminding me of how the girls were in the ’90s,” said Meg. “I feel like the girls back then, like, even if they weren’t on the song, they would still be at the video shoot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan also shot her shot at Yung Miami after a very direct question asking if she liked girls. Megan countered with even more directness stating;

“I mean, I like what I like…I like you.”

Never the one to be outdone Miami quickly responded with; “You do? You’d f***k me?!”

Both laughed and shrugged it off before Caresha just had to ask who would be on top if they had sex. According to Megan, that would be her.

This isn’t the first public flirt session between the two. This past July both were getting cozy while confessing their love for each other on Instagram.

That still doesn’t come close though to the two lip-locking after the BET Awards last year.

You can watch the full episode of Megan Thee Stallion on Caresha, Please below.