We’re used to seeing Karl-Anthony Towns shower his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, with extravagant gifts for each and every holiday–but for her birthday this year, he went a different route.

Instead of gifting his girl more clothes, shoes, or other material gifts like we’ve seen on past occasions, the Minnesota Timberwolves star decided to start Woods’ 25th year off with some motivation. According to a letter posted by Jordyn on her Instagram, Towns’ gift will be funding two businesses of his girlfriend’s choice.

“To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol …” reads a letter KAT wrote to the birthday girl. “I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.” As she posted the sweet note to her social media account, Jordyn explained the gift a little more, writing: “He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step.” Towns went on to repost Woods’ story, adding, “Believe in her dreams, the way she believes in yours.”

Regardless of the mixed reactions to Towns’ gift, one thing that can’t be debated is just how good Jordyn looked while turning 25! Woods recreated the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli, wearing nothing but her birthday suit while posing on a clam shell while draped in jewelry.

“My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope,” she wrote in her caption.

Happy Birthday, Jordyn!