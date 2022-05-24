It’s hard to remember a time before Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were together, and somehow, the NBA player still finds new ways to sweep his girl off her feet.

In honor of their two-year anniversary over the weekend, the NBA star brought his girlfriend to the same place President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie had their honeymoon. According to reports from TMZ, the Kennedys spent a couple of weeks at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA, after they got married in 1953.

As if the romantic weekend getaway wasn’t enough of a celebration, Towns showered his other half with some lavish jewelry, a new Chanel and Tom Ford wardrobe, and a personal photographer for a loved-up photoshoot.

“Best anniversary weeekend,” Jordyn wrote on Instagram as she told fans about their romantic getaway. “I had no idea we were going anywhere and karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, an entire wardrobe, an amazing photoshoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience.” “I love you @karltowns,” she continued. “You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday.”