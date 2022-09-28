2022 HBCU Homecoming Guide
Calling all the majorettes, drum majors, and marching bands — it’s HBCU Homecoming SZN and WE ARE READY!
HBCU attendees and alumni alike are gearing up for affluent and festive Blackity-Black shenanigans in support of their alma maters. While there’s really no wrong way to celebrate Black excellence and HBCU pride, we’ve created a guide to help you get the most out of this Homecoming SZN.
DATES:
Are you unsure of the date and time of your favorite HBCU’s official game day? No worries, check out the full homecoming schedule below!
2022 HBCU HOMECOMING SCHEDULE
Happy homecoming week to Bowie State, Winston-Salem State, Fort Valley, Alabama A&M, Lincoln, and Bluefield State!
10/01
Bowie State vs. Livingstone College
Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln University (PA)
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Lincoln (MO) vs. Central Oklahoma
Bluefield State vs. Apprentice School
Fort Valley State vs. Benedict College
10/08
Morgan State vs. Norfolk State
Lincoln University (PA) vs. Chowan
Virginia State vs. Bowie State
Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State
Fayetteville State vs. St. Aug
Central State vs. Fort Valley State
Savannah State vs. VUL
Lane College vs. Kentucky State
Tennessee State vs. Bethune-Cookman
Alabama State vs. Jackson State
10/15
Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (PA)
Livingstone College vs. Fayetteville State
St. Augustine’s vs. Johnson C. Smith
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State
SC State vs. VUL
Kentucky State vs. Allen University
Albany State vs. Benedict College
Clark Atlanta vs. Savannah State
Miles College vs. Lane College
10/22
Howard vs. Delaware State
Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State
Shaw University vs. Livingstone College
Allen University vs. Bluefield State
Morehouse College vs. Benedict College
Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern
Jackson State vs. Campbell
Southern University vs. VUL
Langston University vs. Ottawa University (AZ)
Hampton University vs. Richmond
10/29
Delaware State vs. NC Central
Benedict College vs. Clark Atlanta
FAMU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Texas Southern vs. Lincoln University (CA)
North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell University
11/05
North Carolina Central vs. Howard
Tuskegee University vs. Miles College
Edward Waters College vs. University of Fort Lauderdale
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State
Grambling State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
11/12
Texas College vs. Louisiana Christian University
