Bossip Video

2022 HBCU Homecoming Guide

Calling all the majorettes, drum majors, and marching bands — it’s HBCU Homecoming SZN and WE ARE READY!

HBCU attendees and alumni alike are gearing up for affluent and festive Blackity-Black shenanigans in support of their alma maters. While there’s really no wrong way to celebrate Black excellence and HBCU pride, we’ve created a guide to help you get the most out of this Homecoming SZN.

DATES:

Are you unsure of the date and time of your favorite HBCU’s official game day? No worries, check out the full homecoming schedule below!

2022 HBCU HOMECOMING SCHEDULE

HBCUGameday’s got the goods on all the HBCU homecomings dates!

Happy homecoming week to Bowie State, Winston-Salem State, Fort Valley, Alabama A&M, Lincoln, and Bluefield State!

10/01

Bowie State vs. Livingstone College

Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln University (PA)

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Lincoln (MO) vs. Central Oklahoma

Bluefield State vs. Apprentice School

Fort Valley State vs. Benedict College

10/08

Morgan State vs. Norfolk State

Lincoln University (PA) vs. Chowan

Virginia State vs. Bowie State

Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State

Fayetteville State vs. St. Aug

Central State vs. Fort Valley State

Savannah State vs. VUL

Lane College vs. Kentucky State

Tennessee State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State vs. Jackson State

10/15

Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (PA)

Livingstone College vs. Fayetteville State

St. Augustine’s vs. Johnson C. Smith

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State

SC State vs. VUL

Kentucky State vs. Allen University

Albany State vs. Benedict College

Clark Atlanta vs. Savannah State

Miles College vs. Lane College

10/22

Howard vs. Delaware State

Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State

Shaw University vs. Livingstone College

Allen University vs. Bluefield State

Morehouse College vs. Benedict College

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern

Jackson State vs. Campbell

Southern University vs. VUL

Langston University vs. Ottawa University (AZ)

Hampton University vs. Richmond

10/29

Delaware State vs. NC Central

Benedict College vs. Clark Atlanta

FAMU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern vs. Lincoln University (CA)

North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell University

11/05

North Carolina Central vs. Howard

Tuskegee University vs. Miles College

Edward Waters College vs. University of Fort Lauderdale

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Grambling State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

11/12

Texas College vs. Louisiana Christian University