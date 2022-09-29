Bossip Video

Last night, stunning news broke that we had lost yet another of our hip-hop legends before the age of 60.

Coolio was pronounced dead at the Los Angeles home of his longtime friend and manager Jarez Posey according to Yahoo! The official cause of death has not been officially been revealed, however, it is believed that the man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. suffered a devastating heart attack.

Emergency personnel reported that responding paramedics performed extensive CPR in an attempt to save Coolio’s life.

“…resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes,” Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed. The patient “was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.”

Coolio’s passing was obviously going to garner a response from the hip-hop community and people he worked with closely in the industry but it also revealed some friendships that we were previously unaware of…

Coolio’s love of the kitchen is evidenced by his cook book entitled Cookin’ With Coolio that provides reader with over 70 different easy-to-cook recipes that can be on your plate in 30 minutes.

We can only imagine the pain his family and friends are feeling at this time and we send our love and sincerest prayers for their peace and healing.