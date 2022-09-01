Bossip Video

Stacey Dash is incredibly upset over the death of DMX, claiming she just found out about the loss more than a year after the beloved rapper’s passing.

In April 2021, DMX died following a cocaine-induced heart attack, sparking sadness and disbelief from everyone who knew and loved the legendary musician. While there are undoubtedly people still mourning the Mount Vernon native, there’s one person who just started their mourning process after discovering the news about a year and a half late: Stacey Dash.

The Clueless alum took to TikTok this week to post her tearful reaction to the untimely news, sharing details of her own sobriety after learning that addiction took part in the rapper’s death.

“Okay y’all. I’m ashamed I didn’t know. I didn’t know DMX died, I didn’t know, from a cocaine overdose,” Dash said through tears in her video on Wednesday. “I am today six years and one month clean. It breaks my heart. Breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

In the caption for the confusing video, Dash went on to explain that she was scrolling through the video sharing app when she saw a DMX song that had “saved” her many times.

“Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away,” she wrote under her video. “He #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy #Devastated #StaceyDash #fyp #sober.”

Of course, a lot of people had some things to say in the comments, not believing the actress only discovered DMX’s death now. One commenter wrote, “Yes he been passed away” to which Dash replied, “Question. Yo! How can so many people not have ears to hear????”

Another person asked, “What where have you been, it was everywhere that DMX passed away,” which prompted another response from Stacey, writing: “I didn’t know. Like I said. I don’t watch tv or read the news. So…”

Welp, for better or for worse, Dash is pretty active on TikTok now, so she shouldn’t have a problem being so late on news in the future.