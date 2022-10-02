Bossip Video

Antonio Brown is responding to THAT viral video of him naked in Dubai and he’s alleging that there’s an NFL conspiracy afoot.

Yesterday a video surfaced from May of Antonio Brown enjoying himself a little too much inside a pool at a hotel in Dubai. While in the pool, AB completely exposed himself as if he was the only person in the pool. In the now-viral video, he can be seen irritating hotel guests with one woman getting a front row seat to his bare butt cheeks in her face. Later, Brown would reportedly fully expose his private parts before reportedly asking the woman, “you want it?”

Antonio Brown Responds To The Pool Allegations, Blames The NFL & Claims They Are Trying To Take The Heat Off Themselves

After the video made its rounds, AB hopped on Twitter to defend himself and his character in a small rant that seem to be written by two different people.

He started his rant by calling Mayweather fights a “scam” and the replies were filled with his viral pool video leaving him no choice but to address the video.

AB accused the NFL of using him to take the attention off of NFL player TUA playing while injured which happened several days earlier. AB finished his rant by saying that the woman in the video ran off with his swim trunks and that you can clearly see it in the video.

Perhaps there is an extended cut that wasn’t released…