Bossip Video

We were today years old when we found out Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown might actually be a “thing.”

Keyshia recently took to her Instagram stories to share in a two-part post how much she misses musical partner, Antonio Brown. She made it very clear that she not only misses him a little but A LOT!

Following Keyshia’s post, AB decided to respond with a not so romantic reply. He posted, for the second time after deleting the first post, a video of a woman’s back with initials “AB” tattooed in the lower-left corner.

His caption read, “‘You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva’ #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

Once the clip was posted to his eight million followers speculation of if this woman was Keyshia or not were confirmed. Cole responded under The Shade Room’s post about the situation by writing, “This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize.”

Sort of a cryptic message seeing we have no idea what the “Love” singer is apologizing for but the term “babe” being used let us know this relationship is more than just work related.

Last month AB revealed that he was in the process of putting his first album together “Paradigm” and that Keyshia would appear as a feature on his first single “Don’t Leave.”

Keyshia has been teasing fans online with BTS clips and captioned the post, “Miami recap😜

Video gone be a 🎥 😜 With my favorite bad boy of all time. 🤞🏽 @ab.”

The music video should be released soon and fans will then be able to figure out what all the hype is about behind these two. Will you be listening to AB’s new music? Let us know below!