Bossip Video

Today there’s #BlackExcellence to celebrate, and it’s all thanks to an indomitable force and media maven.

Radio One is celebrating its 42nd anniversary while marking the vision of an impactful icon.

Urban One founder and chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ ambition and drive led to the formation of Radio One forty-two years ago after the purchase of Radio One’s pioneer station in Washington, D.C., WOL-AM 1450.

Together alongside Urban One’s CEO, Alfred Liggins, Hughes has built the nation’s most diversified media conglomerate serving the African American community.

What started as the largest urban radio network has evolved into the largest syndicator of urban programming and its reach has since expanded to include TV One, CLEO TV, Reach Media, One Solution divisions, and iOne Digital, the home of BOSSIP.com.

Hughes founded Radio One as a project of her own passions and she ultimately turned it into one of the top Black-owned businesses in the United States.

Today’s 42nd anniversary comes after Ms. Hughes was honored in 2020 by Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia and the Honorable Chris Van Hollen of the State of Maryland for the 40th Anniversary of Urban One’s founding.

While speaking to the House of Representatives, Van Hollen championed Hughes’ tenacity and drive.

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor a tenacious entrepreneur, visionary radio personality, and powerful advocate for the African-American community, Cathy Hughes, said Van Hollen while noting that Hughes “has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country.” “This year, her pioneering radio company, Urban One, celebrated 40 years on the air, Cathy Hughes revolutionized radio by rebuilding WOL from the ground up, literally, and brought on grassroots volunteers from the neighborhood to develop her station’s headquarters on H Street and 4th Northeast, just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol. Her innovative broadcasts captured the attention of the African-American community and attracted a wide audience of devoted listeners.”

That same year, Hughes also covered MONARCH Magazine and dished on her legacy.

“I do not want to be separated from those I serve,” she told MONARCH. “I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital participants, and that’s really the connection from which I don’t want to be separated. “I never imagined that I would be part of the largest Black-owned media company today. I never dreamed about helping folks craft their careers and professions and helping them become successful.”

Play

Congratulations on 42 years of Radio One, and cheers to many more!