Bossip Video

More like cherish the bae…

OWN’s hit series Cherish The Day returns tomorrow with season 2 and there couldn’t be a better time to tune in. Not only does the Ava Duvernay original tell an anthology-style sweet love story, but it boasts a beautifully Black cast including Terri Vaughn, Joy Bryant, and Richard Roundtree.

Ellis Moran, played by Henry Simmons, stands out as this season’s heartthrob, and his screen sizzling scenes alongside Bryant are ones to watch.

While the first season of Cherish the Day told the love story of a young couple played by Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller, the newest season follows Ellis Moran and Sunday St. James as they rekindled a pat romance in New Orleans. Season 1 was ranked #1 in its time period across all of cable with Black women, households, and total viewers. The highly anticipated Season 2 airs Tuesday, October 4th at 9 PM and we can’t wait to watch how this story unfolds.

While chatting with ESSENCE also Duvernay shared the vision for Cherish The Day.

“The goal of Cherish the Day is to interrogate your own love relationships as you watch,” DuVernay said after the finale of season one. “And hopefully you discover more about yourself as you discover the characters.”

While we love to see a strong Black love story airing on a Black-owned television network, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the obvious; that Simmons fits perfectly into our “panty melter” files.

Not only is heartthrob Henry serving body, style, and Bearded-baldie, but he’s also a family man who stays centered via his strong faith.

I don’t know how people can go through the industry without some kind of faith,” the actor recently told Black Magazine. I set goals for myself and this requires me to not take certain roles just because I’m black, 6’4 and 220 pounds.

Simmons also spoke about his work ethic as an actor and provider.

First of all for me, I can’t have an ego. If you go out for 20 jobs you’re going to get rejected by 19 or even 20. But see what I do is I don’t read too much into getting or losing a job. I look at each job I land as an assignment and the opportunity that comes with it. When I was younger I did look at it like how I could benefit from it, but now I look at it like how I can be a blessing to other people, not just me. Right now I’m not working on any projects and the beauty is that it gives me the time to pour into my two beautiful daughters who need me right now.

We love a brotha who puts his family first!

You may recognize the astute actor from shows like N.Y.P.D Blue and Agents of Shield but he’ll be showing us a softer side on Cherish The Day Season 2.

“I’m a romantic lead, and it’s just a simple story about two people just trying to figure things out,” he told KTLA. “I was looking for a story like this for a long time.”

He also explained what the storyline means to him.

“I think everyone can relate to this, if you had love before and for some reason, the relationship ended, but the love didn’t, now it’s an opportunity for you to get back together.”

Will YOU be watching Cherish The Day when it premieres tomorrow, October 4, at 9/8 c OWN?