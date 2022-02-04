Bossip Video

An undeniable drawls destroyer is on the cover of ESSENCE and he’s revealing that his sex symbol status is something he doesn’t quite understand.

Cliff “Method Man” Smith is ESSENCE’s February digital cover star and the perfectly seasoned rap snack is telling writer Veronica Wells that he wants to be “taken seriously”; no matter how he looks. According to Meth, he works out for inner peace— not to be a “sex symbol” or “pinup on someone’s wall.”

“I don’t understand that sh–,” the rapper with a 30-year career told the publication. “I go to the gym for my own peace of mind. I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I do it for me…People like attention. I’m the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly…”

Hey Meth, with all due respect to your wife Tamika, we think there are a number of people who would “take you” seriously, lightly, hard, shaken, stirred…….shall we go on?

We’ll just stop and just let the Twitter reactions do the talking for us.

LMAO!

Check out more quotes from “Tical” Tailored Method Man for ESSENCE below.

On Believing in Himself:

“Understand, I was a Black boy living in some of the worst areas in New York. I’ve always felt like I wasn’t enough. I’ve been told that from the gate, ‘You don’t belong here.’ Sometimes even without words…”

On Making His Transition From Rapper to Actor:

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper…I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it…There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket…”

What do YOU think about Method Man not quite understanding his sex symbol status? Do YOU get it?