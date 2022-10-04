Bossip Video

Ryan Coogler is opening up about just how hard it was to continue with his career following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that after Boseman’s death in August 2020, he didn’t know if he could continue making movies–not just the Black Panther films they worked on together.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.’ I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot,” Coogler said. “I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'” Ryan went on to say that in the days after Chadwick’s death, he was “poring over a lot of our conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life. I decided that it made more sense to keep going.” “There’s that idea of grief and intense emotion feeling like it comes in waves,” Coogler added. “Sometimes a wave can take you away where you lose control of it. You think you’re in control, but the water can always remind you that you’re not.”

