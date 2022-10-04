Bossip Video

New court documents detail the abuse Angelina Jolie and her children allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the Bullet Train actor allegedly “choked” one of his children with Angelina Jolie, going on to “grab” his then-wife by the head in their 2016 private plane flight.

A countersuit filed by the actress states that Pitt allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“At one point, hepoured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents also claim. Jolie allegedly tried to intervene at one point and “grabbed” her then-husband from behind to try to stop him, per the countersuit. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the documents allege. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

Pitt was under investigation for alleged child abuse by the FBI over the incident back in September 2016. At the time, authorities did not pursue criminal charges against the award-winning actor, who revealed in September 2019 that he got sober. According to documents previously obtained by the publication, a representative of the United States Attorney’s Office came to the conclusion not to prosecute Pitt based on discussions with the case agent.

“It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” the records noted.

Jolie’s attorneys maintain in the new countersuit that the FBI agent who investigated the allegations had “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.” The alleged plane dispute is what caused the “Tomb Raider” star to file for divorce from her husband just days later.