Exclusive: Celebs Hit The 22′ BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet & Give Trina Her Flowers In A Fun Game Of ‘Trina Taught Me’

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back and better than ever and it all goes down tonight as we celebrate some of the hottest artists in Hip Hop.

This year’s show will be hosted by Fat Joe and feature performances from GloRilla, Bleu, Jeezy, Lil Kim, King Combs, and others.

The lady of the night is the baddest, the diamond princess herself, Trina! She will be honored with the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award for her contributions to the rap game. A lot of rap girls wouldn’t be where they are today without her creating a lane for female empowerment within the rap industry.

Trina rose to prominence in 1998 with her appearance on the Trick Daddy single “Nann N*gga.” Trina has been described by XXL as “the most consistent female rapper of all time” and all her counterparts agree. In 2014, Trina was included in Billboard’s list of the “31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop.”

Trina always has and always will be “The Baddest” and we asked celebrities who hit the carpet what Trina’s taught them over the years.

