The hottest night in Hip Hop took place Friday night in Atlanta, GA at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

This year’s award show was hosted by Fat Joe and honored Trina with the ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award for her contributions to the rap game.

Some of the nominations included Saucy Santana, Glorilla, ATL Jacob, Yung Miami and more. With performances from Bleu, Jeezy, Lil Kim, King Combs and others.

Armani White, Clipse, Fivio Foreign, Jeezy, King Combs, Kodak Black, Lil Tjay, joined previously announced performers French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and an all-star tribute to iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind. Performers who honored the legendary label included David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan.

On the red carpet, Fat Joe told BOSSIP what viewers can expect from this year’s show.

“Just energy and positive vibes. It won’t be so much of a funny thing but it’ll be a strong message behind what I do. So I take the approach of being the eldest statement, the OG of the game that you can still vibe with. So I’m trying to let that flow through your television. I’m honored to be here and be the host of the Hip Hop Awards. Ima do my thing!”

Seen on the scene was “FNF” rapper GloRilla…

Lil Kim who performed alongside Mobb Deep…

Ari Fletcher…

Rapper/Rap Sh!t star Kamillion…

Dream Doll…

Spice…

From the BET plus hit show, “The Ms. Pat Show,” Tami Roman…

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes…

T.I. and Tiny…

Jayda Cheaves who was joined by her bestie/fellow BET+ “The Impact Atlanta” star Dess Dior…

The honoree of the evening, Trina…

Remy Ma and her hubby Papoose…

and “Munch” rapper Ice Spice.

Check out the hashtag #HipHopAwards and follow the @HipHopAwards and @BET for more moments from the red carpet. Be sure to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

