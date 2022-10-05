Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake And Äyanna Combine Forces On ‘Power (Remember Who You Are)’

Some of your faves are linking up like Voltron!

Last week, SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Äyanna premiered their brand new video “Power (Remember Who You Are),” which will be featured in the upcoming short film titled ‘Flipper’s Skate Heist’. The stellar lineup includes an all-star cast of producers, including SPINALL, DJ Snake, Nicholas “Unknown Nick” Audino, and The Eggman. This superb cast enlisted legendary Dr. Dre, who mixed the starry track. The song is also executive produced by Jimmy Iovine, and LVRN’s Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden.

Check out the video for “Power (Remember Who You Are)” below:

Play

We love all the skate elements in the video. Also, fans of Nina Simone will likely recognize elements of her song “Sinnerman” throughout “Power (Remember Who You Are)”. What did you think of the song?

We can see why this video for “Power (Remember Who You Are)” was the perfect way to get people excited for the ‘ Flipper’s Skate Heist’ short film. The film is being described as a wild adventure mixing the blending roots of amapiano with skate culture. The film will be released in the lead-up to the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace’s flagship roller skating rink in London.

This is definitely getting us excited to see ‘Flipper’s Skate Heist.’

We’re kind of jealous we won’t be in London for the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. All our UK mates — we are counting on you lot to let us know how it goes.