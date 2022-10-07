Our Favorite Shroom-Powered Plumber Comes To Life In ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Teaser Trailer

Itsa me, Mario!

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on ‘Teen Titans Go!’) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’), the buzzy film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Peep the teaser trailer below:





Pratt, who raised eyebrows with his casting as everyone’s favorite plumber, teased his Mario voice as “unlike anything you’ve heard” in the classic “Super Mario. Bros” franchise.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the ‘Mario’ world before.”

As expected, Twitter exploded with reactions–some good, some not-so-good–to the highly anticipated teaser trailer that premiered at New York Comic Con.

Black, who was born to voice Mario’s villainous archnemesis Bowser, wowed fans with his tremendous voice acting in the teaser and surprise appearance at the annual convention.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ powers its way into theaters April 7, 2023.