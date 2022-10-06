Bossip Video

Fans are always hounding Ice Cube for another installment to his beloved Friday movie franchise, but he wants everyone to know he’s not the reason it hasn’t been made yet.

On the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, host N.O.R.E. admitted to Ice Cube that he has been trying to get in touch with him about assuming any role he can for the next Friday film, even if it means being an intern.

“Man, if I can get it off,” Cube responded. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man.”

Cube went on to talk about the plot of the first script, explaining where it hit a snag with Warner Bros.

“I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the s**t,” he said on the podcast “They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal.” He continued, “So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wildin.’ They tripped on it man, they f****d around and then John Witherspoon passed. Then Deebo passed … they just f****d it up.”





