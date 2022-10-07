Saucy Santana & Trina Link Up With BLK Dating App For Poll-Poppin’ Anthem ‘No Voting No Vucking’

No Voting No Vucking

In celebration of National Voter Education Week, BLK–the largest dating app for Black singles–dropped a spicy collaboration between the baddest bish Trina and rising star Saucy Santana who do what they do best on catchy new voting anthem ‘No Voting No Vucking.’

Just in time for the 2022 Midterm Elections, ‘No Voting No Vucking’ aims to motivate young Black citizens to vote by calling out that exercising your basic civic duty of voting is the biggest turn-on of all.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period.” said Saucy Santana. “Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy.”

The provocative new single features Santana and Trina trading cackle-worthy bars and puns like, “don’t stop now, stuff my ballot box again, brought my homegirl through, we’ll put the bi in partisan,” and, “he got mad jokes, he don’t seem broke, the only red flag – he say he don’t vote,” that might just get Black singles to the actual ballot box.

Peep the video below:





Play



The new single comes fresh on the heels of BLK’s announcement of their in-app Election Center–a digital hub designed to shift the culture of voting and politics in the Black community, amplify the voices of Black voters, and drive Black voter registrations.

In a recently conducted a survey of its users, BLK found that while 80% of users are registered to vote, more than half of registered voters do not know the date of the 2022 midterm election.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this collaboration with two of the most trailblazing figures in hip-hop and culture,” said Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand & Marketing for BLK. “Our users are inspired by Trina’s confidence and her powerful female-first lyrics, while Saucy Santana’s fervent and self-assured lyrics have broken barriers of inclusivity in the hip-hop community. With these two cultural icons, we hope to empower a new generation of young voters to get involved in this and future elections.”

In addition to the new voting anthem, the campaign will also incorporate a digital hub where users can check their registration status, register to vote, and learn more about political initiatives in their communities. On the BLK app, members will have the opportunity to share a profile sticker and allow users to match with others that share the same concern over policy issues.

The campaign was created in partnership with Majority–the marketing agency that created and executed last year’s “Vax That Thang Up” campaign featuring Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X.

“Attraction boils down to how one prioritizes the physical, emotional and intellectual,” said Majority Founder and CEO Omid Farhang about the outside-the-box approach. “To encourage more singles to vote, we’re formally adding civic duty to that priority list.”

For more info about the “No Voting, No Vucking” campaign, click here.