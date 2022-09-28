The Baddest Brawler: Trina’s Surprise Cameo On All Elite Wrestling Show Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

The Baddest Brawler

The baddest shocked the internet with her surprise cameo on All Elite Wrestling’s Rampage show where she proved that’s she not the one to play with in the ring.

Fans marveled at her crossover appeal while celebrity supporters like Cardi B shared the buzzy cameo on social media.

Founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a growing alternative to mainstream wrestling with a roster of world-class talent injecting new spirit, freshness, and energy into the industry.

One of its biggest stars is brolic baddie Jade Cargill who’s very strong and very fine.

‘AEW: Dynamite’ airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show ‘AEW: Rampage’ airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT.

Trina’s latest win comes just days before she’s set to receive the I Am Hip Hop Award at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, the annual show premieres Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency, and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy Connie Orlando echoed her sentiments.

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Orlando. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

What do you think about Trina’s pro wrestling debut? Do you think she should make more cameos? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Trina’s AEW cameo on the flip.