Baby Tate And Jacob Latimore Among VIPs At Opening Night Of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS

The Big Top was big lit last night as VIPs in ATL gathered for a special evening of entertainment.

Cirque du Soleil KURIOS Opens In Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th.

From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.

Mike Newquist, President of Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group was in attendance for the Atlanta premiere.

Newquist said, “The audience gave us such a warm welcome this evening and we are truly thrilled to be back in Atlanta. KURIOS is a completely unique show and it’s an honor to be able to share it with Atlantans from now through to December 24.”

Critically acclaimed the world over, KURIOS—Cabinet of curiosities astonishingly revisits the signature Cirque du Soleil style of performance by weaving jaw-dropping acrobatics with a refreshing touch of poetry, artistry and humour. A mind-boggling escape from reality, KURIOS unveils a festive, steampunk-inspired universe where the unexpected lies at every corner.

In an alternate yet familiar past, KURIOS steps inside the mechanical lab of an inventor convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world—a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. Once the inventor succeeds to unlock the door to this world of wonders, time comes to a complete stop and an uplifted cast of otherworldly characters invades his curio cabinet, bringing his makeshift creations to life one by one. As the visible becomes invisible and perspectives transform, KURIOS bursts into a celebration of the power of the imagination.

Premiered in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances brought to life by its cast of 49 world-class artists.

KURIOS runs in Atlantic Station open now, through to December 24

TICKET INFORMATION

Starting today, tickets for the Atlanta performances of KURIOS—Cabinet of Curiosities are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

