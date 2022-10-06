Perfect Pod Pairs Poppin’? Meet The Singles From Season 3 Of ‘Love Is Blind’

Netflix’s social experiment “Love Is Blind” continues with it’s third season on October 19th and the streamer just revealed the faces of the thirty singles seeking matches!

“Love Is Blind” Reveals The Cast Of Season 3

Dozens of singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for the third season of the popular platform’s approach to modern dating — this time in Dallas, TX. Ultimately a number of the cast will become smitten and choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Check out the trailer for Season 3.

We were lucky enough to preview screeners for this upcoming season and it’s definitely going to be a LOT of highs as well as some real bumps in the road!

Hit the flip to meet the cast.