Bossip Video

Kanye West is always unpredictable, but this time around, his antics are more unexpected and unwarranted than ever.

Following the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirt and posting endless screenshots about his late friend Virgil Abloh, Instagram has restricted Ye’s account for making a post that some are calling “anti-Jewish.”

According to reports from NBC News, a Meta spokesperson has revealed that Instagram deleted content from Ye’s Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines. Meta did not specify what content was specifically removed from the account and what content violated their rules, but the decision comes after he made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic.

In the post, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Diddy, which included the caption “Jesus is Jew.” The message appeared to show Ye claiming that Diddy was controlled by Jewish people, which references a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

This post came after Kanye appeared in a Fox News interview on Thursday with Tucker Carlson, where he also echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. In that interview, Ye accused Jared Kushner–who is Jewish–of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.

After losing access to his Instagram page, Ye moved over to Twitter, where he doubled down on his views and promised to talk more about Jewish people tomorrow because he’s “a bit sleepy tonight.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he tweeted. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That tweet was soon deleted by Twitter for violating their policies.

He continued, “Who you think created cancel culture?”

He wrapped things up in another tweet, writing, “Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage.”

Whether this is for an album rollout, a clothing drop, or something else completely, it seems like Kanye is losing more and more people by the minute. Hopefully, this latest round of antics gets wrapped up soon.