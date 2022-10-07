Bossip Video

After weeks of turmoil, ADIDAS announces their partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand is ‘under review’ for the time being.

In the last weeks of summer, we’ve seen Kanye West voice his frustrations against his brand partners with ADIDAS and GAP. Eventually, Ye revealed he is done with brand partnerships and would be looking to get out of both deals. GAP quickly conceded and revealed the partnership was officially over ending just two years into the billion-dollar deal. Adidas remained hush and Ye continued to point out how they stole his designs and ideas for regular ADIDAS non-Yeezy products.

ADIDAS Reveals Its Partnership With Kanye West Is “Under Review” After Attempts To Settle Differences Privately Failed

After weeks of silence, ADIDAS has broken its silence and responded to Kanye West allegations and Instagram slander of its brand and board members by placing the partnership “under review”.

“adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

The decision to place the partnership “under review” also comes just days after Ye’s YZY SZN 9 fashion show which featured Ye sporting an “All Lives Matter” tee. Ye’s plans seem to be going his way but what happens next is yet to be seen.