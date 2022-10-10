Bossip Video

Madonna is getting attacked by fans online after playfully hinting she’s gay by taking part in a new viral TikTok trend.

The 64-year-old raised some eyebrows over the weekend when she posted a short video, which caused many people to accuse her of “queerbaiting”–a PR stunt in which celebrities hint at, but then do not actually depict, same-sex romance.

Madonna shared a clip of herself in her bathroom, attempting to throw a pair of hot pink panties into the trashcan and missing entirely. The mother of six captioned the post, “If I miss, I’m gay!” After missing the shot, the singer gave the camera a smug look before dramatically turning around, throwing her hand up in the air and seemingly accepting her fate.

According to Daily Mail, some fans took to Twitter to speak out about the video, not liking the fact that Madonna made this video about being gay when all of her public relationships have been with men.

“Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention.” Others wrote: “They doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was,” and “Madonna is gay now? That doesn’t at all seem like desperate attention-seeking.”