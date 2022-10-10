Bossip Video

A beverage brand is joining forces with Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” to launch an immersive 360-degree Sprite Zero Sugar campaign and we’ve got all the deets on what you can expect.

Sprite has always backed emerging trends and creators of color and is looking to continue revolutionizing its role in the culture by collaborating with the fan-favorite, pop culture phenomenon franchise that will feature Black and Hispanic characters in prominent roles, including Marvel’s first Latino antagonist and a Mesoamerican-inspired cultural oasis.

Ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s November 11th release, Sprite Zero Sugar is joining forces with for the very first time with the Marvel sensation by announcing innovative and unique ways to immerse yourself into the Wakandan spirit via experiences powered by Sprite Zero Sugar.

Together, Sprite Zero Sugar and Marvel’s Black Panther are asking youth to “give your gift a chance to find you” through the following:

Hall of Zero Limits: Scan the QR code on the Sprite Zero Sugar can or bottle to access a digital portal to Hall of Zero Limits, a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art AR experience. The experience reveals an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at the new film and video content from multicultural women behind the film against whatever background or environment the user is in.

Origin Stories: Take a look into the brilliant Black and Hispanic minds who are part of the Black Panther family and how they discovered their gifts (AKA Origin Stories). These women are experts in science, tech, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) where their communities remain largely underrepresented within the career fields, making up less than 10% of the workforce compared to 67% of White workers*.

Sprite Zero Sugar Bottle/Can Design: Get inspired to make your mark on the world. Sprite Zero Sugar’s limited edition bottles and cans pay homage to the iconic Black Panther suit and claws, the film’s theme.

TVC: View the Wakanda-themed TV commercial below. Dwight, a college student, slips into a daydream where he is met by a fierce Dora Milaje warrior in the bustling Wakandan marketplace. Once he closes the fridge, he snaps out of the daydream and takes a sip of the limited edition Sprite Zero Sugar bottle.

Are YOU sippin’ on Sprite Zero Sugar in the spirit of Wakanda?

For more info click here.