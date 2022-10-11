Vanity Fair’s November issue highlights artists and advocates across generations who are fighting on the new front lines of reproductive justice, who advance feminist causes through their work, and who by their own sheer excellence carve out indelible space for women’s voices in American culture. In the magazine’s latest cover story, Lizzo talks all about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, her decision to remove a slur from her song following public backlash, and the claims that she makes music for a white audience.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Lizzo donated $500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds. She also had Live Nation, her tour promoter, match that with another $500,000.