Cardi B pulled up to her birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles Tuesday night wearing an exquisitely embellished red satin corset and carnival headdress.

Cardi B Hosted A Star-Studded Los Angeles Birthday Party

With her hair in cascading black waves and jewels sparkling from her neck, hair and body, Cardi’s look was befitting a Caribbean festival queen or a burlesque showgirl. Offset was at his wife’s side, wearing an all-white suit with a red tie and red-tinted glasses to complement Cardi’s look.

Cardi gave a glimpse inside her big cabaret themed event on her Instagram party, sharing video of the scantily clad models who greeted guests inside.

Isn’t this look outstanding? Cardi kills it everytime.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment attended Cardi’s bash, including Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, who also stunned in glitzy gowns.

Halle and Chloe look incredible in their dresses and both looked incredibly happy and excited for Cardi’s big event.

Halle in this green is insane. We love it. Her boo thang DDG was also at Cardi’s party.

Tiffany Haddish was also seen on the scene, wearing a leopard printed shirt and black pants with black strappy sandals.

Haddish wasn’t the only comedian at the event either.

Jamie Foxx was also in attendance.

Looks like he decided to opt out of upscale attire and go with a comfy black Nike sweatsuit instead. Smart move brother. Actually, according to TMZ reports, Jamie got turned away from the event, apparently for having too many people with him.

YG did rise to the occasion, with a nod to Michael Jackson — the rapper wore white gloves and black suspenders with white socks, black loafers with diamond buckles and a black fedora.

Ice Spice went with a lingerie look for Cardi’s party.

Cheeky lil thang, riiiight?!