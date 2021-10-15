Feathered and fine

Life is so unseasoned and ashy without Carnival SZN that returned with the sun-splashed Miami Carnival where thousands of beautiful baddies flaunted their fabulously feathered costumes in the heart of south Florida.

For those tardy to the party, Miami Carnival begins the week before Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October with the official J’Ouvert popping off on Saturday morning.

The Parade of the Bands features over 18,000 masqueraders in over 20 masquerade bands having the time of their lives on an approved parade route.

Each band has a theme that comes alive in a kaleidoscope of colors, as well as huge King and Queen costumes – some of them more than 15-feet wide and 20-feet tall.

On the big stage, the bands act out their portrayals before judges from across the globe to win the coveted title of “Band of the Year” along with the huge cash prize.

If you’ve ever attended a Carnival parade (as a spectator or participant), you know the music, caribbean cake-clapping and pageantry are legendary.

And that’s only one of several events that include a concert showcasing international Caribbean stars like Machel Montano, David Rudder, Super Blue, Stalin, Crazy, Rikki Jai, Shurwayne Winchester, Byron Lee’s Dragonaires, Leon Coldero and Code 868, Kes The Band, Burning Flames, Hot Flames, Jam Band, Alison Hinds, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and many more.

Have you ever attended Carnival? if so, what’s your fondest memory? If not, what are you waiting for? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of feathered baddies who stunned at Miami Carnival 2021.