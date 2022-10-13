Toxic Tussles & Toe Sucking: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are ‘Crazy In Love’ In Upcoming Zeus Docuseries

We can already feel the toxicity

Our favorite toxic tandem Chrisean Rock and Blueface are going full Bobby & Whitney in their upcoming Zeus docuseries ‘Crazy In Love’ that looks absolutely bonkers based on the chaotic trailer you can enjoy below:

Play

This announcement comes after the dysfunctional couple broke up for the millionth time after the “Respect My Cryppin'” rapper was caught snuggling with a mystery woman.

Chrisean took to Twitter to update her relationship status, writing, “Y’all can have him. ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.” She went on to unfollow her on-again, off-again boo on Instagram.

Before posting about the split, Chrisean hopped on Instagram Live to let fans know she almost got locked up after having a heated argument with Blueface over his infidelity.

“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God,” she said into the camera while sitting in a restaurant with some of her friends. “I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n****…I broke the TV, the window… He had to run from that hotel to another.”

Hours later, videos surfaced on Instagram showing Blueface cuddled up with another woman in bed.

But this was only the beginning of the drama that boiled over when Chrisean let the world know she was single and shared a video on her IG Stories of her and Blueface getting intimate in the bedroom.

She then proceeded to go on Instagram Live while the two of them had intercourse.

After that, Rock returned to Twitter to announce she’s not actually leaving Blueface despite their millionth breakup.

“I’m his best friend n bread winner till death do us part,” she tweeted less than 10 hours after declaring herself single.

So yea, as of right now, they appear to be even crazier in love and promoted their upcoming docuseries coming soon to Zeus Network.