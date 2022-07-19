If you have access to Al Gore’s Internet you might have heard of up-and-coming rap artist/ “Baddies South” reality TV personality Chrisean Rock.

I remember the rainy days 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XYVCTWWiJQ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) June 3, 2022

The influencer has been a topic of discussion because of her multiple front toothless shenanigans and she makes headlines almost weekly with her undying devotion to a certain celebrity rapper; but who exactly is she???

Luckily if you’re looking for more details on this firecracker, we’re available to break it down.

Let’s begin…

Chrisean Rock Hails From Baltimore

Unbeknownst to many the real-life trending topic was a heralded Baltimore track star who overcame humble beginnings and even homelessness before moving to California to pursue collegiate sports at Santa Monica College.

“As a young, black, beautiful woman, I am a survivor,” the athlete told Fox Baltimore. “Since I didn’t have the childhood I should’ve had, then I can have the future that I deserve.”

Chrisean Rock Met Blueface On “Blue Girls Club”

Near the beginning of the pandemic, “Thotiana” rapper Blueface debuted his lineup of ladies on his OnlyFans reality show “Blue Girls Club”, a series where women lived in his house for a month straight.

The ladies fought, completed challenges, and partied together. The roster included the mother of Blueface’s son, Jaidyn Alexis, and a young, charismatic Chrisean.

Blueface announced that Chrisean would be signing to his record label Blueface LLC back in 2020. Shortly after, the duo released her first single “Lonely” which garnered over 1.2 million views on Youtube.

Soon thereafter Chrisean began to profess her love for Blueface, born Johnathan Porter and this is where things got messy.

Chrisean Rock’s Front Tooth Got Knocked Out

On the wild web series, an altercation ensued between Jaidyn Alexis [who’s now expecting another child with the rapper] and Chrisean leaving Chrisean’s front tooth missing after the influencer hit her tooth on a surface.

“I don’t like anybody in the house cause they fake,” said Chrisean in a video explaining what happened. “His baby mother is dumb as f***.”

Jaidyn also followed up with an explanation of her own.

In the following months, fans were left wondering if the tooth would ever be replaced as Chrisean showed little interest in repairs. According to The Shade Room, her procrastination led her to rock the gaping grill.

“Blueface paid for everything, for my permanent replacement. I just gotta go get it screwed in my mouth, so I’m procrastinating honestly.”

As her career continued, Chrisean began showing her fierce admiration for Blueface and she tattooed him on her body – repeatedly.

