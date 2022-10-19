Bossip Video

Top Movies & Shows To Watch This HBCU Homecoming Season

As we continue into the middle of this year’s HBCU Homecoming SZN, we thought we’d share a boost of school spirit that will have you ready to continue the celebrations.

For those who aren’t heading out to partake in homecoming tailgates, activities, concerts, and events and would rather catch the HBCU pride vibe at home, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the best HBCU-based series and films that give us Black college experience nostalgia.

Drumline

You can’t have a homecoming without the drumline!

Nick Cannon’s 2002 film Drumline tells the story of a young, self-taught street drummer who is recruited to attend the fictional-Atlanta based HBCU, Southern University. In particular, he’s brought on to join the drumline by the band director (Orlando Jones). Nick’s character Devon works to overcome HBCU culture shock and his own self-doubt to defeat opponents before Southern competes at a [Petey Pablo performance having] battle of the bands.

A Different World

An undeniable classic, A Different World followed Denise Huxtable to Hillman College and what followed was years of quotable Black television that’s still relevant today.

While soaking in the full HBCU experience, Denise met spunky peers turned friends Jaleesa, Maggie, Whitley, and Dwayne.

TV One recently celebrated A Different World’s 35 anniversary by airing a Hillman Homecoming Marathon hosted by Dwayne and Whitley themselves, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy.

Stomp The Yard

Remember when Columbus Short was out there stomping the yard after his brother Chris Brown’s [fictional] death?

Stomp The Yard of course highlights Greek Life at HBCUs by showing Black frats and sororities pledging and “stomping” in the yard. A young street dancer named Dj (Colombus Short) enrolls at Truth University after his brother’s untimely death. He struggles to choose between two competing fraternities who both want to use his talents at an upcoming step battle.

School Daze

Spike Lee’s classic is of course a binge-worthy film for HBCU homecoming season.

School Daze follows Dap (Larry Fishburne), and Julian (Giancarlo Esposito) as they navigate their way through life at historically Black Mission College. Julian is the head of the biggest fraternity on campus while Dap is more of the “woke” brother on campus. Spike Lee plays Dap’s cousin who spends most of his time searching for an identity through Greek Life.

The Quad

Remember BET’s The Quad?

The Quad gives a more modern perspective on HBCU culture. The newly elected president of Georgia A & M University Dr. Eva Fletcher (Anika Noni Rose) juggled work-life balance while managing the boisterous freshman class that was marred by drama and scandals. Not to be outdone, Dr. Fletcher had some scandals herself including one that centered around her relationship with a hottie nicknamed “Six Pack.”

Beyoncé: Homecoming

First of all, Beyoncé herself should be reason enough to kick up your feet and turn on Netflix this HBCU homecoming SZN.

If that’s not enough reason to check out this legendary concert documentary film, then you may recall Queen Bey turning Coachella into Beychella in 2019. Homecoming follows the weeks leading up to the big show where she used a drumline, majorettes, and full HBCU gear to pay homage to historically Black colleges and universities.

Are we missing any other great films for your homecoming binge-watching pleasure?