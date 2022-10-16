Bossip Video

After Nick Cannon welcomed yet another child with a new woman, Lanisha Cole, the parents claim their newborn has received death threats from fans online.

Cole took to social media earlier this week to address the issue, revealing her and Nick Cannon’s daughter, Onyx, has received “disgusting” death threats less than a month after her birth.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” the 40-year-old Price Is Right alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “Some of you guys are disgusting.” She continued, “Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.”

In September, Cole and Cannon announced the surprise arrival of their first child together by posting some black-and-white pictures from the hospital.

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the Masked Singer host captioned his post. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

The ubiquitous baby daddy went on to request that his followers “only rejoice” in his family’s latest addition instead of “shaming or ridiculing” Cole and Onyx.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote, calling Lanisha “peaceful and non-confrontational.”

Unfortunately, according to Cole, that’s not what happened.